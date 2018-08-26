Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Will not pitch Sunday
Jansen will be held out of action Sunday against the Padres, giving him two consecutive days off combined with Monday's off-day, MLB.com's Ken Gurnick reports.
The tentative plan for the Dodgers is for Jansen to be available to close again on Tuesday in Texas. "Kenley's still fighting through some things to get some traction and feel comfortable out there on the mound," manager Dave Roberts said. "Coming back 10 days and put him in the fire like we have, give him two days to reset."
