Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Will pitch Monday
Jansen (illness) is scheduled to pitch in a minor-league game Monday, Andy McCullough of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Jansen is set to return to the mound after being sent home last week with the flu. Assuming all goes well in Monday's B game, the 30-year-old is expected to make his Cactus League debut later in the week.
