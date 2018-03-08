Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Will return Friday
Jansen (illness) will return to Cactus League play Friday, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.
This was the target date back when Jansen went down with the bug that infiltrated Dodgers camp earlier in the month, but this confirms he's ready to go for it. The star reliever will have missed eight days of action, but will once again be back in a position to act as one of the top relievers in all of baseball barring any extraneous circumstances.
