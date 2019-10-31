Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Won't opt out of contract

Jansen is not expected to opt out of the two years and $38 million remaining on his contract, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.

The 32-year-old was less sharp in 2019 than he had been in the past, posting a 3.71 ERA with 33 saves, which was a six-year low. Despite his regression, Jansen should remain the closer for the Dodgers, at least to begin next season.