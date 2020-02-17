Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Working on mechanical adjustments

Jansen has adjusted his delivery in an attempt to refine his cutter, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Jansen consulted with Driveline Baseball in Washington during the offseason to pinpoint adjustments that, according to the veteran reliever, have given his cutter more "rising life." The 32-year-old relies heavily on the pitch, throwing it 74.3 percent of the time in 2019 -- though opponents hit .232 against the offering, Jansen's worst mark since 2014. While Jansen remains a steady source of saves, his ERA dropped to a career-worst 3.71 last season.