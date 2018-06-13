Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: Activated ahead of start

Maeda (hip) was activated from the 10-day disabled list and will start Wednesday against the Rangers.

As expected, Maeda is set to rejoin the Dodgers' rotation after missing the past two weeks with a hip strain. Prior to landing on the shelf, the right-hander compiled a solid 3.61 ERA and 68:18 K:BB across 52.1 innings (10 starts, one relief appearance). Daniel Corcino was sent back to Triple-A in a corresponding roster move.