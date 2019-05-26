Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: Activated for start
The Dodgers activated Maeda (thigh) from the 10-day injured list ahead of his scheduled start Sunday against the Pirates, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Maeda missed just one turn through the rotation as a result of the thigh issue, with multiple off days enabling the Dodgers to get by with four starters for the past week and a half. The right-hander isn't expected to have any specific limitations with his pitch count in his return to action, though it's possible the Dodgers are more conservative than usual with Maeda since he'll be coming off an injury.
