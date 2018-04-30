Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: Allows four runs in loss to Giants
Maeda (2-2) allowed four runs on five hits and four walks across six innings while taking the loss Sunday against the Giants. He struck out three.
Maeda had walked just six through his first five outings of the season, but he struggled to put hitters away in this one and uncharacteristically issued four free passes. One of those came back to bite him as Evan Longoria launched a three-run home run in the first inning, and another in the third on Brandon Belt's RBI double. This sub-par outing raised Maeda's ERA to 3.76, but his 1.48 WHIP indicates that things could get worse if he doesn't rein in the baserunners. He'll look to do just that in a favorable matchup with the Padres next weekend.
More News
-
Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: Strikes out seven in no-decision•
-
Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: Strikes out 10 in win over San Diego•
-
Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: Early exit Friday•
-
Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: Slated for Friday start•
-
Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: Will rejoin rotation this week•
-
Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: Returns to bullpen•
-
Fantasy baseball: Bench Benintendi
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 6
While the sleeper hitters are comprised of one-and-dones most weeks, Scott White thinks most...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 6
Some of the best pitchers in baseball are in line for two starts in Fantasy Week 6 (April 30-May...
-
Deep league waiver wire
Heath Cummings looks at five players you should add in deeper leagues
-
Prospects: Calhoun, Adames closing in
A recent wave of call-ups makes for a new cast of characters in this week's Prospects Report....
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
Is it time to start worrying about some struggling starting pitchers, and is Clayton Kershaw...