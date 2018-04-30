Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: Allows four runs in loss to Giants

Maeda (2-2) allowed four runs on five hits and four walks across six innings while taking the loss Sunday against the Giants. He struck out three.

Maeda had walked just six through his first five outings of the season, but he struggled to put hitters away in this one and uncharacteristically issued four free passes. One of those came back to bite him as Evan Longoria launched a three-run home run in the first inning, and another in the third on Brandon Belt's RBI double. This sub-par outing raised Maeda's ERA to 3.76, but his 1.48 WHIP indicates that things could get worse if he doesn't rein in the baserunners. He'll look to do just that in a favorable matchup with the Padres next weekend.