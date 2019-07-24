Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: Allows three runs in loss
Maeda (7-7) took the loss against the Angels on Tuesday, hurling 4.1 innings and giving up three runs on four hits and two walks while striking out seven.
Maeda held the Angels to one run through four innings but surrendered a long home run to Mike Trout in the fifth which was quickly followed by a Justin Upton double. Maeda was then pulled from the game -- due in part to tossing 95 pitches on a warm Los Angeles night -- and charged with another run when Upton came around to score. The 31-year-old has now lost five straight decisions to even his record at 7-7 despite allowing three runs or fewer in four of the five losses. He'll carry a 3.81 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 113:36 K:BB into high altitude when he faces the Rockies on Monday in his next scheduled start.
