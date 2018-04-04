Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: Available in bullpen
Maeda is available in the bullpen Wednesday, Andy McCullough of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Maeda will just be an insurance policy for the team Wednesday, though he may end up having his start skipped this time through the rotation, which could leave him as a bullpen option for a few more days. After starting the third game of the season Saturday against the Giants, Maeda's next natural start date would be Thursday, but the Dodgers are off that day. They could be off again Friday, as that day's game appears to be threatened by rain. Maeda could remain in the bullpen in order to keep the Dodgers' other starters on regular rest. He had success there during the playoffs in 2017, tossing 10.2 innings with an 0.84 ERA.
More News
-
Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: Fans 10 in Saturday's win•
-
Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: Makes starting rotation•
-
Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: Increasing workload in anticipation to start•
-
Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: Solid in 2018 spring debut•
-
Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: Will work as starter in 2018•
-
Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: Shifted to bullpen•
-
Jansen may not be OK, but you will be
Our Scott White discusses Kenley Jansen's early struggles and the ever-mercurial closer ro...
-
Waivers: Add Junis, but Villanueva?
Heath Cummings looks at some of the top performers from Tuesday night and whether you should...
-
Making excuses for SPs who struggled
Several of our favorite starting pitcher investments let us down the first time through the...
-
Podcast: Early adds
Worried about Kenley Jansen? Looking for a starting pitcher to add? We’ve got you covered on...
-
Waivers: Mahle, Lopez show upside
Looking for some young pitchers with upside to add? Chris Towers has some targets to add on...
-
Top opening weekend surprises
What happened to the playing time of Ian Happ and Ryan McMahon? What about Kenley Jansen's...