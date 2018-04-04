Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: Available in bullpen

Maeda is available in the bullpen Wednesday, Andy McCullough of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Maeda will just be an insurance policy for the team Wednesday, though he may end up having his start skipped this time through the rotation, which could leave him as a bullpen option for a few more days. After starting the third game of the season Saturday against the Giants, Maeda's next natural start date would be Thursday, but the Dodgers are off that day. They could be off again Friday, as that day's game appears to be threatened by rain. Maeda could remain in the bullpen in order to keep the Dodgers' other starters on regular rest. He had success there during the playoffs in 2017, tossing 10.2 innings with an 0.84 ERA.