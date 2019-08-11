Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: Bounces back versus D'backs

Maeda (8-8) earned the win by pitching seven scoreless innings, allowing just three hits while striking out six in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Diamondbacks.

Maeda had given up 14 runs (13 earned) over his previous three appearances, spanning 11 innings, but he was much better Saturday. The seven innings were Maeda's longest outing since July 6, when he tossed 7.2 innings against the Padres. The 31-year-old lowered his ERA to 4.12 with a 1.09 WHIP and 128:39 K:BB across 122.1 innings this season. Maeda is expected to draw the Braves in a road start Friday.