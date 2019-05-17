Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: Bullpen session on tap

Maeda (thigh) is expected to throw "an aggressive bullpen" session either Tuesday or Wednesday, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Maeda was sent to the 10-day injured list Friday due to a left adductor contusion, though he's only expected to miss one turn through the rotation. If his side session goes well, the right-hander should return from the shelf in time to make a start May 26 against Pittsburgh.