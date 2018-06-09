Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: Bullpen session Sunday

Maeda (hip) could return from the disabled list following Sunday's bullpen session, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Maeda had a successful bullpen session Friday and another successful outing Sunday could put him on track to start against the Rangers on Tuesday. The 30-year-old hit the disabled list May 30 with a right hip strain and is poised to miss little more than the 10-day minimum.

