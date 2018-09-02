Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: Claims win in relief

Maeda was the pitcher of record in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Diamondbacks after striking out two in a perfect eighth inning.

After being bumped from the rotation in mid-August, Maeda immediately emerged as a top option to close for the Dodgers while Kenley Jansen was sidelined with an irregular heartbeat. Jansen was reinstated from the disabled list earlier than anticipated and has since reclaimed closing duties, but Maeda looks like he may continue to fill in important role in the bullpen as one of manager Dave Roberts' most-trusted setup arms. Since transitioning to relief, Maeda has given up two runs over six innings while striking out nine and recording a win and a save.