Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: Cleared to start Sunday
Maeda (hand) is listed as the Dodgers' probable starter for Sunday's game against the Rockies.
The report confirms that the comebacker that Maeda took to his right hand in his previous start Monday against the Giants isn't viewed as a concern. The Dodgers built in an extra day of rest for Maeda as a precaution, but unless the team suggests otherwise, the 31-year-old isn't expected to face any restrictions in his return to the mound. Maeda has posted a 4.62 ERA over his last five outings, but a 0.87 WHIP and 25:6 K:BB over 25.1 innings during that span suggest that he's pitched better than his ERA indicates.
