Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: Cleared to start Wednesday
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts confirmed that Maeda (hip) would be activated from the 10-day disabled list to start Wednesday's game against the Rangers, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.
Maeda completed a bullpen session Sunday without incident, so he'll rejoin the rotation after missing about two weeks with the strained right hip. The right-hander's addition comes at a vital time with Ross Stripling representing the only other regular in the Los Angeles rotation that is at full strength. Alex Wood (hamstring) and Walker Buehler (ribs) both succumbed to injuries in their most recent outings, while the Dodgers continue to wait for Clayton Kershaw (back), Rich Hill (finger) and Hyun-Jin Ryu (groin) to return from the DL.
