Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: Confirmed for Sunday
Maeda (thigh) will come off the injured list to start Sunday's game in Pittsburgh, Pedro Moura of The Athletic reports.
This was expected, assuming Maeda made it through Wednesday's aggressive bullpen session OK, and he did. He may not throw 100 pitches in his first start back from the injured list, but he threw 6.2 innings May 15, so there shouldn't be significant restrictions.
