Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: Continues strong spring
Maeda allowed no runs on two hits over four innings, striking out six and walking none in the Dodgers' 12-0 Cactus League victory over the Padres on Thursday.
Maeda is having a strong spring, as his latest effort brought his Cactus League ERA down to 2.70 and his K:BB to 15:1 over his 10 innings of work. The right-hander threw 125.1 innings splitting time between the Dodgers' rotation and the bullpen last season, and he could top that number this year if manager Dave Roberts decides to leave him as a fixture at the back end of the club's rotation, where's slated to begin the season.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Busts 2.0
Heath Cummings already told you who he thinks is being drafted too high. Now he has seven more...
-
Breakouts 2.0
Heath Cummings shares the upside of eight more breakouts. These could be next year's early-round...
-
Sleepers 2.0
These 10 sleepers are way too low in the consensus rankings according to Heath Cummings. Snag...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball: sleepers, ranks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings and 2019 busts
SportsLine simulated the entire 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and warns of potential busts
-
ADP Review: 12 who are overrated
Looking for value on Draft Day? If average draft position is any indication, these 12 names...