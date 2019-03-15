Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: Continues strong spring

Maeda allowed no runs on two hits over four innings, striking out six and walking none in the Dodgers' 12-0 Cactus League victory over the Padres on Thursday.

Maeda is having a strong spring, as his latest effort brought his Cactus League ERA down to 2.70 and his K:BB to 15:1 over his 10 innings of work. The right-hander threw 125.1 innings splitting time between the Dodgers' rotation and the bullpen last season, and he could top that number this year if manager Dave Roberts decides to leave him as a fixture at the back end of the club's rotation, where's slated to begin the season.