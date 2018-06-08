Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: Could return shortly
Maeda (hip) is aiming to return from the disabled list sometime next week, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
Maeda was initially hoping for a weekend activation, but the Dodgers don't believe he's ready just yet, as he wasn't listed among the probable starters against Atlanta. He was able to throw a solid bullpen session Friday, and if all goes well, he figures to be activated within the next week.
More News
-
Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: Not in line for weekend activation•
-
Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: Won't require rehab assignment•
-
Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: Heads to DL•
-
Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: Slated for MRI on Wednesday•
-
Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: Dealing with hip strain•
-
Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: Exits with apparent injury Tuesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12
In a season with more off days, streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a harder strategy...
-
Injury reaction: Ohtani hits the DL
With Shohei Ohtani hitting the DL, Chris Towers looks for replacements and considers the talented...
-
Podcast: Pick up Pederson?
Getting you ready for the upcoming scoring period with a look at two-start pitchers and the...
-
Six part-timers worth the time
Our Scott White is careful not to rely on part-timers in Fantasy, but he might make an exception...
-
'Pen report: Making sense of the ninth
Mark Melancon is back from the DL, and Zach Britton will soon follow. But are they automatics...
-
Waivers: Recent hot streaks for real?
Are recent surges from Mike Leake and Joc Pederson for real? Heath Cummings looks at that and...