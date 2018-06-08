Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: Could return shortly

Maeda (hip) is aiming to return from the disabled list sometime next week, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Maeda was initially hoping for a weekend activation, but the Dodgers don't believe he's ready just yet, as he wasn't listed among the probable starters against Atlanta. He was able to throw a solid bullpen session Friday, and if all goes well, he figures to be activated within the next week.

