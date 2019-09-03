Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: Credited with save Monday
Maeda was credited with the save against the Rockies on Monday, giving up three earned runs on four hits over four innings, striking out five and walking none as the Dodgers won 16-9.
Maeda saw out the rest of the contest after taking over for Walker Buehler and wound up getting with his first save of the season despite giving up three runs in his four innings of work. His move to the bullpen diminishes some of the value he was carrying as a starter, but if he keeps getting multiple innings of work like he did in this game, he should still be effective as a ratio stabilizer. Overall, the 31-year-old sports a 4.18 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 154:47 K:BB across 142 innings.
