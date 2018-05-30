Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: Dealing with hip strain

Maeda exited Tuesday's game against the Phillies with a right hip strain, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Maeda was visited by the athletic trainer twice in the second inning and lasted only 1.2 innings Tuesday, allowing two runs on three hits and a walk. The severity of the injury remains unclear, and the 30-year-old should be considered day-to-day for now.

