Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: Dealing with thigh issue

Maeda will head to the 10-day injured list after hitting a foul ball off his thigh during an at-bat Wednesday, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

The Dodgers are reportedly placing Maeda on the injured list as a precaution, so he shouldn't be forced to miss more than one turn through the rotation. Los Angeles has yet to announce who will start in the right-hander's place Wednesday against Tampa Bay.