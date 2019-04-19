Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: Denied two-start week

Maeda is expected to make his next start April 23 in the Dodgers' series opener against the Cubs at Wrigley Field, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

After limiting the Reds to one run over 6.2 innings in Tuesday's win, Maeda looked on track to receive his second start of the week Sunday in Milwaukee. Instead, Maeda is now set to receive two extra days of rest between outings, as the Dodgers will add the injured Hyun-Jin Ryu (groin) back into the rotation Saturday before breaking for an off-day Monday. While it may be a frustrating development for fantasy managers who planned on Maeda getting a two step this week, they can at least take solace in the fact that the right-hander will keep his spot in the rotation when Rich Hill (knee) likely returns from the injured list next week. Manager Dave Roberts already said Ross Stripling will move to the bullpen once Hill is ready to go.