Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: Dominant in win
Maeda (4-3) fired 6.2 scoreless innings Wednesday, allowing two hits while walking four and striking out a season-high 12 while picking up the win over the Rockies.
Maeda was in fine form Wednesday, inducing 19 swinging strikes and not allowing a hit until the fifth inning. This comes on the heels of his dominant eight-inning shutout performance against the Marlins on May 17. The 30-year-old lowered his ERA to 3.38 through 10 starts, but more notably, the righty is striking out a career-best 11.7 batters per nine innings. Maeda will look to build on his current hot streak in his next turn against the Phillies next Monday.
More News
-
Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: Fans eight through eight scoreless Thursday•
-
Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: Struggles against Reds•
-
Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: Fans seven in no-decision Saturday•
-
Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: Scheduled to start Saturday•
-
Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: Expected to start in Mexico•
-
Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: Allows four runs in loss to Giants•
-
Waivers: Adames and prospect fatigue
We had another prospect called up Tuesday and make a quick impact, and Caleb Smith got back...
-
Podcast: This year's top rookies
We’re ranking some spectacular rookies, comparing Nick Pivetta to Jose Berrios, answering listener...
-
Hope for eight first basemen?
First base is better than this, right? Our Scott White looks at eight of the culprits who've...
-
Eight regression candidates
Heath Cummings looks at Matt Carpenter and seven hitters who have regression coming.
-
Waivers: Power, speed, save options
Tyler O'Neill is the latest potential power breakout, but can he overcome the contact issues...
-
Reyes among top DL stashes
The Cardinals have confirmed they'll make room for Alex Reyes, so he's making hay in the DL...