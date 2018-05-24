Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: Dominant in win

Maeda (4-3) fired 6.2 scoreless innings Wednesday, allowing two hits while walking four and striking out a season-high 12 while picking up the win over the Rockies.

Maeda was in fine form Wednesday, inducing 19 swinging strikes and not allowing a hit until the fifth inning. This comes on the heels of his dominant eight-inning shutout performance against the Marlins on May 17. The 30-year-old lowered his ERA to 3.38 through 10 starts, but more notably, the righty is striking out a career-best 11.7 batters per nine innings. Maeda will look to build on his current hot streak in his next turn against the Phillies next Monday.