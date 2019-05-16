Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: Dominates Padres for fifth win

Maeda (5-2) picked up the win in Wednesday's 2-0 victory over the Padres, scattering three hits over 6.2 scoreless innings while striking out a season-high 12.

He not only took care of business on the mound, Maeda gave himself all the run support he would need with a two-run single in the second inning. The right-hander will carry a 3.51 ERA and 52:20 K:BB through 51.1 innings into his next start Wednesday in Tampa Bay.