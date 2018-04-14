Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: Early exit Friday

Maeda (1-1) took the loss Friday against the Diamondbacks, giving up five runs (two earned) on five hits and two walks over 2.2 innings while striking out two.

It had been two weeks since Maeda's last start, with only a one-inning relief appearance in between, and while his defense did him no favors, he also wasn't sharp within the zone despite throwing 41 of 65 pitches for strikes. The right-hander still has a 2.08 ERA and 14:3 K:BB through 8.2 innings, and now that he's back on a regular schedule, he should be able to produce a better result Wednesday on the road against the Padres.