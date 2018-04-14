Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: Early exit Friday
Maeda (1-1) took the loss Friday against the Diamondbacks, giving up five runs (two earned) on five hits and two walks over 2.2 innings while striking out two.
It had been two weeks since Maeda's last start, with only a one-inning relief appearance in between, and while his defense did him no favors, he also wasn't sharp within the zone despite throwing 41 of 65 pitches for strikes. The right-hander still has a 2.08 ERA and 14:3 K:BB through 8.2 innings, and now that he's back on a regular schedule, he should be able to produce a better result Wednesday on the road against the Padres.
More News
-
Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: Slated for Friday start•
-
Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: Will rejoin rotation this week•
-
Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: Returns to bullpen•
-
Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: Start skipped following rainout•
-
Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: Friday's outing postponed•
-
Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: Tabbed for Friday's start•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Losing Josh Donaldson doesn't sting as badly if you have his replacement, says our Scott White,...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 4
Mike Foltynewicz looks like a must with two-starts, but who else does Scott White like in Week...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sit Harper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Deep-league adds
Heath Cummings takes a look at players owned in less than 25 percent of leagues in search of...
-
Still believing in these struggling SPs?
Some big-name pitchers have fallen short of expectations so far. Our Scott White explains why...
-
Roto trade values chart
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...