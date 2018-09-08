Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: Earns save No. 2
Maeda struck out one in a scoreless two-out save against the Rockies on Friday. He issued no hits and no walks.
Maeda came into the ninth inning with a two-run lead and got DJ LeMahieu to fly out before striking out Nolan Arenado to earn his second save of the year. Closer Kenley Jansen (chest) is ruled out for the series against the Rockies, so save opportunities fall to Kenta Maeda and Ryan Madson for the time being. With Madson having pitched in three of the last four games, it made sense for the ball to be given to the more rested Maeda.
