Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: Exits with apparent injury Tuesday

Maeda left Tuesday's game against the Phillies after 1.2 innings with an apparent injury, Pedro Moura of The Athletic Los Angeles reports.

Manager Dave Roberts and the athletic trainer visited the mound twice in the second inning, ultimately removing Maeda after the second visit. The 30-year-old allowed two runs on three hits and a walk, recording two strikeouts. The specifics and severity of the injury are currently unclear.

