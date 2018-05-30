Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: Exits with apparent injury Tuesday
Maeda left Tuesday's game against the Phillies after 1.2 innings with an apparent injury, Pedro Moura of The Athletic Los Angeles reports.
Manager Dave Roberts and the athletic trainer visited the mound twice in the second inning, ultimately removing Maeda after the second visit. The 30-year-old allowed two runs on three hits and a walk, recording two strikeouts. The specifics and severity of the injury are currently unclear.
More News
-
Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: Dealing with hip strain•
-
Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: Dominant in win•
-
Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: Fans eight through eight scoreless Thursday•
-
Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: Struggles against Reds•
-
Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: Fans seven in no-decision Saturday•
-
Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: Scheduled to start Saturday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: Need some pitching?
Do you have Bieber fever or need some saves? Check out this episode of the Fantasy Baseball...
-
Still waiting on six breakouts?
Heath Cummings looks at the breakouts from the beginning of the year who still haven't done...
-
Waivers: Bieber gets a chance
The Indians are about to unveil an intriguing arm in their ongoing search for a fifth starter....
-
Fantasy Baseball trades: Back Bumgarner
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: A new side of Musgrove
Joe Musgrove showed in his season debut that he might have more upside than he gets credit...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
Mac Williamson should hit the ground running off the DL while Brandon Nimmo gets to enjoy the...