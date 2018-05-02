Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: Expected to start in Mexico

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts relayed Tuesday that Maeda will likely receive his next start Friday or Saturday against the Padres in Monterrey, Mexico, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

According to J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News, Roberts initially suggested that Alex Wood and Walker Buehler would likely start the first two games of the series in Mexico in some order, but it appears the Dodgers skipper may have misspoken. Instead, Wood will apparently be kept in his normal spot in the pitching schedule and take the hill Thursday in Arizona, per MLB.com, leaving Maeda to slot into the rotation over the weekend. An outing against the 11-20 Padres should be a more favorable one for Maeda than a matchup with the division-leading Diamondbacks, though the prospect of pitching in an unfamiliar environment may make him a more risky fantasy option than he would be at Dodger Stadium or Petco Park.