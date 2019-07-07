Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: Fades late against Padres

Maeda (7-5) took the loss Saturday, giving up three runs on four hits and a walk over 7.2 innings while striking out six as the Dodgers were downed 3-1 by the Padres.

The right-hander was locked in a scoreless pitcher's duel with rookie Chris Paddack through six innings, but Maeda then served up homers to Hunter Renfroe in the seventh and Manuel Margot in the eighth. Maeda has now lost three straight decisions, with his last win coming May 31, and he'll carry a 3.76 ERA and 94:31 K:BB through 95.2 innings into the All-Star break.