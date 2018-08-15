Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: Falters in ninth inning
Maeda was charged with a loss after giving up a run on three hits while striking out one over an inning against the Giants on Tuesday.
Scott Alexander had faltered recently in crucial late-inning situations, so manager Dave Roberts turned to Maeda in the ninth inning of a tie game at home, a scenario that is usually reserved for a team's closer. The move doesn't confirm that the converted starter will close out games going forward, especially considering he was unable to get the job done. That said, it does show Roberts' willingness to use Maeda in late-inning situations while Kenley Jansen (chest) mends on the disabled list.
