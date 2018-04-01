Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: Fans 10 in Saturday's win

Maeda (1-0) picked up the win over the Giants on Saturday, tossing five scoreless innings and allowing five hits and a walk while striking out 10.

The outing wasn't quite as dominant as it looks on paper, as Maeda allowed baserunners in every inning, but he was able to squash any hint of a rally from the Giants. The right-hander will face off with San Francisco again Friday, this time in AT&T Park, and given how sluggish the Giants' offense looked in the opening series, another big performance could be in store for Maeda.