Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: Fans 10 in Saturday's win
Maeda (1-0) picked up the win over the Giants on Saturday, tossing five scoreless innings and allowing five hits and a walk while striking out 10.
The outing wasn't quite as dominant as it looks on paper, as Maeda allowed baserunners in every inning, but he was able to squash any hint of a rally from the Giants. The right-hander will face off with San Francisco again Friday, this time in AT&T Park, and given how sluggish the Giants' offense looked in the opening series, another big performance could be in store for Maeda.
More News
-
Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: Makes starting rotation•
-
Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: Increasing workload in anticipation to start•
-
Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: Solid in 2018 spring debut•
-
Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: Will work as starter in 2018•
-
Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: Shifted to bullpen•
-
Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: Has upcoming start pushed back•
-
Ranking the five newest closers
Over the last few days, Fantasy owners have been subjected to a deluge of last-minute closer...
-
Early season hot takes (or not)
Some noteworthy things happened on opening day, just like on every other day of the baseball...
-
Waivers: Jose Martinez top option
Heath Cummings takes a look at Opening Day and who you need to look at on the waiver wire.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Which bats are worth using off the waiver wire in Week 2? Scott White gives you his favori...
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...
-
Podcast: Players to keep an eye on
Looking to do some scouting? We’ll tell you which players to keep an eye on in the first few...