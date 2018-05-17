Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: Fans eight through eight scoreless Thursday

Maeda (3-3) picked up the win Thursday against the Marlins, allowing just two hits across eight scoreless innings while striking out eight and walking none.

After allowing five runs through just 4.2 innings against the Reds in his last start, Maeda bounced back with what was easily his best outing of the season. The right-hander was fantastic throughout Thursday's winning effort, allowing just two Marlins to reach base all evening while sitting down the final 17 batters he faced. He needed just 96 pitches -- 71 of which were strikes -- to get through eight innings, marking just the second time in 65 big-league starts that Maeda has completed eight frames. While the 30-year-old has now dominated in two starts against the lowly Marlins this season, allowing just one run across 14 innings, he owns a mediocre 5.40 ERA across 30 innings in his other seven appearances (six starts, one relief appearance). Still, he'll carry a solid 3.89 ERA and 11.0 K/9 into his next start, which will come at home against the Rockies.