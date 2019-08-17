Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: Fans nine in no-decision

Maeda didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 8-3 win over Atlanta, allowing three runs on five hits and four walks over 4.2 innings while striking out nine.

It was another inefficient performance for Maeda, who's completed five innings only twice in eight outings since the All-Star break. The right-hander will take a 4.18 ERA and 137:43 K:BB through 127 innings into his next start Thursday, at home against the Blue Jays.