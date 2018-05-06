Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: Fans seven in no-decision Saturday
Maeda allowed three runs on four hits and a walk across five innings in a no-decision Saturday against the Padres. He struck out seven.
Maeda struggled out of the gate Saturday, serving up a leadoff triple to Travis Jankowski before Eric Hosmer brought them both home with a two-run homer in the next at-bat. He settled in from there, however, retiring the next three batters and allowing just one run on two hits and a walk over the next four innings. Maeda is striking out batters at a career-best rate (11.8 K/9), but he's only completed six innings twice this season and his 4.02 ERA and 1.40 WHIP are nothing to write home about. A home start against the Reds is next on the docket.
