Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: Friday's outing postponed

The Dodgers' game against San Francisco on Friday was postponed due to incoming rain, which will push back Maeda's scheduled start, Alanna Rizzo of SportsNetLA reports.

The club has yet to provide an updated list of their rotation for the rest of this series, so it remains to be seen whether Maeda will be pushed back a day or skipped in the rotation. Maeda was expected to face Derek Holland on Friday. During his first start of the season against the Giants on Saturday, Maeda picked up a win by allowing just five hits and a walk over five scoreless innings, while adding 10 strikeouts. The postponed game will be rescheduled as a doubleheader on April 28.