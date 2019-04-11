Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: Gives up five runs
Maeda (2-1) gave up five runs on seven hits with one walk while striking out five through 5.1 innings in a loss to the Cardinals on Wednesday.
Maeda had a solid outing until giving up a single, triple and a home run in the sixth inning that ultimately ended his night. If there was a silver lining, the right-hander only allowed one walk after giving six free passes through his first two starts. The 30-year-old has a 4.76 ERA with 15 strikeouts through 17 innings this season. Maeda will get his next start Tuesday against the Reds.
