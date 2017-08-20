Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: Gives up four runs in Sunday loss

Maeda (11-5) allowed four runs on five hits over six innings and was tagged with a loss Sunday against the Tigers.

Maeda started Sunday's game strong, as he opened the contest with five perfect frames. However, things quickly went south for him in the sixth when he surrendered a two-run home run and gave up four total runs. Although this wasn't the righty's best outing, his command was still solid as he struck out seven and didn't allow any walks. Maeda will carry a 3.88 ERA and 1.11 WHIP into his next start, which figures to come Friday against the Brewers.