Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: Heads to DL

Maeda (hip) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Wednesday.

Maeda was removed from his start against the Phillies on Tuesday after just two innings with a right hip strain, and a subsequent MRI confirmed the issue to be serious enough to warrant a trip to the disabled list. According to Ken Gurnick of MLB.com, manager Dave Roberts said the hope is that Maeda will only be forced to miss one start while on the shelf, though he won't be rushed back. Dennis Santana was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City in a corresponding roster move and is an option to start in Maeda's place over the weekend.

