Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: Heads to paternity list
Maeda was placed on the paternity list Saturday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic Los Angeles reports.
Maeda didn't factor in the decision with 5.2 strong innings Friday so this is unlikely to affect his next scheduled start -- Wednesday against the Padres -- since the paternity list is a maximum of three days. Recent trade acquisition Dylan Floro takes Maeda's spot on the 25-man roster to provide some bullpen help for the Dodgers.
