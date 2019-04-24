Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: Hit hard by Cubs

Maeda (3-2) allowed six earned runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out five across four innings to take the loss Tuesday against the Cubs.

Maeda was hit hard early, allowing four earned runs in his first inning of work and all six of his earned runs in the first two frames. It's been an up and down campaign for him already, as this was his second start having allowed five or more earned runs. However, across his other three starts he's allowed just five earned runs in 18.1 innings.