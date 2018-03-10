Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: Increasing workload in anticipation to start

Maeda gave up one run on three hits while walking one and striking out four over three innings in a spring win over the Royals on Friday.

Maeda worked around a leadoff home run to Whit Merrifield to turn in a solid pitching line. The veteran has seen his workload increase with each spring outing -- including an additional inning in the bullpen following this start, which suggests he will begin the 2018 campaign in the Dodgers' rotation. We saw mixed results from Maeda in his sophomore season (primarily as a starter) after he posted a 4.22 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and a 9.4 K/9 over 134.1 innings. The key difference between his rookie year and last season was a sharp increase in home runs allowed (1.5 HR/9). If he can keep the ball down, Maeda has a chance to hold down his rotation spot all season.