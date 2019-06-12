Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: Labors in first inning, takes loss
Maeda (7-3) took the loss against the Angels on Tuesday, pitching 4.1 innings and giving up five runs on three hits and three walks while striking out four.
All of the damage against Maeda came with two outs in the first inning, when the Angels connected for a pair of home runs sandwiched around a hit batsman, walk and single. Though Maeda would not allow another hit for the remainder of his outing, the Dodgers were unable to muster enough offense to get him off the hook. The loss put an end to the 31-year-old's four-decision win streak, though he still holds a solid 7-3 record and respectable 3.89 ERA on the season. Maeda will face the Giants on Monday in his next scheduled start.
