Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: Labors in shortest start of season

Maeda did not factor into the decision against the Padres on Sunday, completing 2.2 innings and allowing five runs on five hits and one walk while striking out four.

Maeda pitched two perfect frames before falling apart in a five-run third inning that included a grand slam off the bat of Eric Hosmer. The outing marked the first time Maeda has completed less than four innings in a start this season and extended his streak of winless appearances to 12. It was also the second consecutive start in which the Japanese hurler allowed five earned runs, though it bears mentioning that the previous outing was in the altitude of Colorado. Maeda now sports a 4.37 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 122:39 K:BB in 115.1 innings this season and is next scheduled to face the Diamondbacks on Saturday in Los Angeles.