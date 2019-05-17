Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: Lands on injured list

Maeda was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left adductor contusion Friday.

Maeda suffered the injury when he fouled a pitch off his leg during an at-bat Wednesday. The injury does not appear to be serious, and he's only expected to miss one turn through the rotation. The Dodgers have off days both Monday and Thursday, so they won't be required to use a spot starter.

