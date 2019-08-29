Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: Lasts five innings in no-decision
Maeda gave up gave up two runs on two hits and three walks while striking out three through five innings in a no-decision against the Padres on Wednesday.
Maeda ran into trouble early, allowing two runs in the first inning before delivering four scoreless innings. The 31-year-old was pulled after 79 pitches and has only pitched more than five innings twice in his last nine starts. The right-hander has a 4.26 ERA with a 1.11 WHIP in his last five starts. Maeda is scheduled for his next start Tuesday against the Rockies at Dodger Stadium.
