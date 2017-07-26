Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: Lasts just long enough to win

Maeda (9-4) yielded two runs (one earned) over five innings in a win over the Twins on Tuesday. He struck out four while giving up five hits and two walks.

The Japanese righty is rarely allowed to pitch deep into games; although this was his third consecutive win, each of those starts has seen him go exactly five frames. Nonetheless, he's gradually pulling his ratios down to respectability -- over his last 35.2 innings, Maeda has a 2.52 ERA, a 1.09 WHIP and a 31:7 K:BB.