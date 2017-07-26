Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: Lasts just long enough to win
Maeda (9-4) yielded two runs (one earned) over five innings in a win over the Twins on Tuesday. He struck out four while giving up five hits and two walks.
The Japanese righty is rarely allowed to pitch deep into games; although this was his third consecutive win, each of those starts has seen him go exactly five frames. Nonetheless, he's gradually pulling his ratios down to respectability -- over his last 35.2 innings, Maeda has a 2.52 ERA, a 1.09 WHIP and a 31:7 K:BB.
More News
-
Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: Plenty of run support Wednesday•
-
Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: Notches seventh win with solid outing•
-
Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: Lit up in Sunday loss•
-
Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: Throws seven scoreless in win•
-
Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: Will start Tuesday•
-
Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: Returns to long relief role•
-
Podcast: Buy Bregman, Gausman?
We recap a couple of trades and a prospect promotion, break down the Clayton Kershaw news,...
-
Waivers: Deal benefits Cahill, Hand
Is Trevor Cahill any more interesting as a Royal? Is Derek Fisher a big deal? Which of Anthony...
-
Kershaw and the top 25 DL stashes
Even though he figures to miss at least a month, Clayton Kershaw is still one of the top DL...
-
Take a chance on Devers' upside
Rafael Devers has all the tools to take advantage of baseball's power surge. Heath Cummings...
-
Devers a can't-miss add?
The Red Sox are looking to fill their third-base void from within, as they called up top prospect...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 17
There are plenty of intriguing two-start options in Fantasy Week 17 (July 24-30), according...