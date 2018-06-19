Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: Lasts only 3.2 innings
Maeda did not factor in the decision after allowing three runs on five hits over 3.2 innings during the win over the Cubs in Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader. He had two strikeouts and issued five walks.
The five walks set a new season high for Maeda as he threw only 40 of 74 pitches for strikes, forcing the Dodgers' bullpen to cover 5.1 innings during Game 1 of the doubleheader. The 30-year-old now has a 3.84 ERA and 1.39 WHIP with a 71:26 K:BB across 61 innings this season, and lines up to either face the Mets on Sunday or the Cubs next Monday.
