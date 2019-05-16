Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: Likely headed for IL

Maeda is expected to be placed on the 10-day injured list Friday with an undisclosed injury, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Maeda hurled 6.2 scoreless innings and fanned 12 in Wednesday's outing against the Padres, but he appears to have suffered some sort of injury during the contest. The extent of the problem is unknown at this time, though he'll miss at least one start while on the shelf.