Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: Limits Rockies to two runs

Maeda did not factor into the decision against Colorado on Sunday, giving up two runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out six.

Pitching on extra rest after taking a line drive to his right hand in his last start, Maeda showed no lingering ill effects, limiting the Rockies to two runs and needing only 86 pitches to get through seven innings. In 15 starts this season, the 31-year-old has posted a 3.76 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 83:28 K:BB in 83.2 innings. He'll head to Colorado to again square off against the Rockies on Friday in his next scheduled start.